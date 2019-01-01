Tusker coach Robert Matano eyes to bounce back against Ulinzi Stars

The brewers had registered a winning run of four matches that had seen them rise to third on the log

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano is confident they will bounce back from the defeat against Mathare United and register a positive result against Ulinzi Stars.

Prior to last weekend's loss, the brewers had registered a winning run of four matches that had seen them rise to third on the log. Matano now says his side learnt from the mistakes committed in the match against the ‘Slum Boys’ and it will be different against the soldiers.

“We lost our last game, we made mistakes and we have to rectify them. It is true we are going for it and what we want is three points. It will not be easy, they won their last game and we lost, but we have made improvement.

“The players, who have been injured are doing quite well, but we cannot push them hard, it takes time for a player to hit his best heights. We have set our standards and we need consistency; yes, we lost against Mathare United but we played well but we should maintain it.”

Tusker is currently lying fifth on the 18-team table with thirteen points.