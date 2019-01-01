Tusker coach Robert Matano explains why they drowned Kariobangi Sharks

Matano says he had to convince his charges that they were capable of turning around the poor run of form

FC head coach Robert Matano says he had to motivate his charges to ensure he gets a win against .

The Brewers ended their five-match winless run by defeating the FKF winners 3-1 on Wednesday. Matano says he had to convince his charges that they were capable of getting maximum points against their unpredictable opponents.

"We had not won in our latest games and needed a victory against Sharks, so I talked to them and try to motivate them and ensure they give their best. I am happy that it worked and we won the game."

Article continues below

Matano says the team has to work harder and collect maximum points in their next assignment.

"Yes we won the game yesterday (Tuesday) but it has gone, we have to show the same spirit in our next matches. We have to give absolutely everything to surge upwards."

The win pushes the eleven-time league champions to 5th on the log with 29 points.