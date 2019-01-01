Tusker coach Robert Matano delighted with the team after KCB win

The Brewers will take on Kariobangi Sharks hoping to make it two wins in two on Sunday

FC head coach Robert Matano says his team showed that they are improving after claiming a 1-0 win against an in-form side.

Prior to the encounter, Tusker had won just one out of their last nine matches but the win against the Bankers eased the pressure on coach Robert Matano.

Noah Wafula, who was making his debut after making a return to the club, grabbed the all-important goal in the second half.

Following the win, Matano admitted that he is impressed with the spirit shown by the players, but urged them to continue to work hard.

“We had lost, drawn and now we have won, it shows massive improvement; there is progress. It has been a while since winning and we had to dig deep for it," Matano told Goal.

"We should now work harder and ensure we remain consistent after digging deep to get this win."

The tactician feels the win is perfect motivation ahead of the game against on Sunday.

“Sharks will be aiming at avenging the defeat they suffered against us in the first leg meaning it will be a tough game. But the win against KCB is a motivation factor, it will give us much needed confidence ahead of the game," he added.

The Brewers have managed to get nine wins, seven draws and six defeats in the 22 games played, and are currently placed sixth on the Kenyan Premier League log with 34 points.