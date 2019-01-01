Tusker coach Robert Matano blames Sony Sugar draw on 'lack of precision' in front of goal

The barren draw was Tusker’s third this season, after they played out stalemates against Posta Rangers and Ulinzi Stars as well

coach Robert Matano blamed his strikers' profligacy in front of goal after they were held to a 0-0 draw by in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday.

Matano said that his strikers need to be sharp when they are inside the opponents’ box, referring to the chances spurned by Noah Wafula in the first half of the match.

“We have been affected by lack of precision, strikers need to be calm and know that that is like their last chance in life when they find such opportunities," Matano told Goal.

"My strikers need to think quick and be themselves because once you are in the box and the opponent touches you it can result in a penalty.”

The Brewers have more than a week to prepare for the next league encounter against on April 27 in Machakos, and Matano admitted that his side will have to be at their best against the KPL champions.

“We have to play to win and we have players like [Noah] Wafula who is coming up so well and has already played three games which have shown me he is coming up so well. We have to organise ourselves and make sure we collect enough points," Matano added.

On player rotation, the former AFC coach said that he has to hand every player a chance to show their worth for the team.

Article continues below

Number one goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure was benched for the Sony Sugar match and Robert Mboya was given a starting berth. Jackson Macharia was also not involved with his midfield competitor Mike Madoya playing instead.

“He [Mvuyekure] came from a red card suspension and Robert Mboya was doing well and I decided that I need to do rotation and even Macharia was out and Madoya played," Matano continued.

"If you get a chance make sure you show the course why you are in Tusker."