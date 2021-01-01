Tusker coach Matano reacts after win over Kakamega Homeboyz in FKF-Premier League

The Brewers scored in the second half to get maximum points against their hosts

FC coach Robert Matano is delighted with his players after adapting fast to a change of strategy in the second half against Kakamega in their FKF Premier League encounter.

The 11-time league champions managed to get a 1-0 win away at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday. Henry Meja scored the only goal that saw the visitors pick up all three points from a side seen as their direct rivals in the title challenge.

"It was a tough match and we expected it to be so and we were up to the [challenge]," Matano told Goal.

More teams

"We played good football although we started low especially in the first 10-25 minutes.

"Homeboyz were on top of their game but we contained them until the second half. We came back so strong as expected, and we managed to win the game which we are happy about.

"You know I have not seen Homeboyz [play] for a year and after seeing them in the first half we changed strategy and system of play. The players understood what I wanted them to do then we changed the game.

"We have picked up so well, and I hope that we continue doing more or the same in future matches."

The experienced coach has hailed the progress made by the goalscorer, who he believes is willing to learn.

"Meja is a good player, we are giving him a chance; slowly by slowly to fit in," Matano added.

"We are trying to integrate him into the team for 90 minutes. It is good for a start.

"He is our future player; he is ready to play and willing to learn, I am confident he will do more."

Homeboyz could have broken the deadlock in the fifth minute when they engineered a counter-attack but David Okoth misplaced his shot and thus wasted a clear opportunity.

Article continues below

Allan Wanga could have also scored in the 31st minute for Homeboyz but Eugene Asike did well to block his shot and saved Tusker one more time from the hosts’ attacks.

It was in the second half that Tusker showed determination and in the 47th minute they came close to registering an opener but Hashim Sempala’s strike hit the woodwork after he had received a short corner from Boniface Muchiri.

Meja scored the only goal for the Brewers in the 72nd minute. The youngster received the ball from Luke Namanda while in the box, controlled it a little bit and fired into the bottom corner.