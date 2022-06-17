Tusker coach Matano explains change in mind after threats to quit

The experienced tactician had earlier said he was leaving Kenya’s champions due to disrespect at the club

Tusker head coach Robert Matano has explained why he took a U-turn after he threatened to quit the Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions on Sunday.

After guiding the Brewers to the league title for a second successive season, a fuming Matano stated he was going to leave, but has now changed his mind and is set to continue with his job.

"Things have changed since last Sunday when I said what I said," Matano told Standard Sport. "It was true, but things have started changing and it will be fair to the club too if I listen to them.

"I talked and they reacted, so I have also changed my mind and I will not be leaving."

Disrespect

While pointing fingers at an unnamed official, the coach claimed he was not earning the respect he deserved at the Ruaraka club.

"There is somebody who doesn’t need me in this team and I am not happy with that. But again, I am happy because I have proved him wrong," Matano protested.

"I am an experienced coach who knows what he is doing. I don’t depend on luck. There are people who do not trust me on the team.

"Respect is important. During low times and winning days, we must respect one another. On a positive note, I am happy with my achievements as being the most successful local coach."

Meanwhile, the former Ulinzi Stars coach revealed the secret and the driving force behind his success; he is the most successful coach among his active colleagues in the country.

"Winning a Premier League title for the fourth time is not a joke. I’ve made history, and Tusker have also opened another chapter in history. Remember this is our 13th title," Matano continued.

"Hard work and perseverance have helped me throughout all my success. I know how to handle myself and the players in different situations.

"I have been a coach for many years, and with that experience, I know how to use every player on my team. Sometimes it is not all about aggression but how to mold a player into becoming a better player."

Tusker.

Despite struggling in the opening stages of the season, Matano heaped praise on his players, who eventually beat Kakamega Homeboyz to the title in a tight race.

"In my eyes, my players were the best. I saw champions in them every day. Many people did not see that, but I believed in them," concluded the former AFC Leopards coach.

"We had not trained together as a team after signing 10 new players who were roped in straight into the lineup because of the tight schedule we had with the Caf Champions League and local league.

"We had not even gone for camps. But after playing together for three months, you saw for yourselves. 21 matches unbeaten."