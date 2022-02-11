Tusker building momentum after back-to-back FKF Premier League wins against Bandari – Matasi

Tusker goalkeeper Patrick Matasi believes the team is getting back to its best form after registering back-to-back FKF Premier League wins against Bandari.

The league champions have struggled for consistency this campaign but they turned the screw against the Dockers, beating them 1-0 in the first round meeting at home before winning the second round meeting 2-0 away.

The outcome of the two matches has elated the Harambee Stars custodian, who described their recent performances as having the “qualities of a champion.”

‘The win showed qualities of a champion’

“Teamwork and fighting spirit was a bit lost but now we can see that it is there,” the 34-year-old custodian told the club’s official website.



“We have shown some great form of working together and compactness. Everyone is working and pushing each other from the training ground to matches.

“We played back-to-back matches against Vihiga Bullets and got four points. We have now played the same against Bandari and got six and this shows that we are building on the momentum. These results give everyone motivation to keep fighting.”

Matasi, who has also played for AFC Leopards and Posta Rangers in the Kenyan top-flight, continued: “The win against Bandari showed the qualities of a champion. We fought till the end even when the tide was against us and got good results.

Tusker have grown in belief

“Now we have another tough similar assignment against Ulinzi Stars and we hope that we will achieve the same result. If we go with the same strategy with concentration and teamwork, I know everything will be okay.

“The last victory was a much-needed win and a confidence boost for the team. We have grown in belief that we can achieve what we did last season. Now we are approaching matches differently and trying to control games from the word go.”

Article continues below

Tusker are currently in position seven on the 18-team table with 26 points from 16 matches, eight fewer than table leaders Kakamega Homeboyz. The Brewers have not enjoyed a good campaign as they have lost six matches already, won eight, and drawn two.

Tusker will face Ulinzi Stars in their next league assignment at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.