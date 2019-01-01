Tusker bite Kariobangi Sharks as Ulinzi Stars win under Benjamin Nyangweso

In other results, Nicholas Muyoti led Kakamega Homeboyz defeated hosts Bandari 2-1 at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa

FC returned to winning ways in style after defeating visitors 3-1 on Wednesday.

The brewers had collected just a point from their last five matches and it was vital for them to get maximum points against the FKF winners.

Timothy Odhiambo opened the scoring in the 17th minute, before completing his brace 15 minutes later. The third goal in favor of the home team came in the 59th minute through Boniface Muchiri.

Kariobangi Sharks scored what turned to be a consolation in the 79th minute courtesy of Sydney Lokale.

Meanwhile, coach Benjamin Nyangweso started his third spell with the Soldiers in style following an impressive 2-1 win against .

It took the Soldiers just five minutes to get their first goal courtesy of Daniel Waweru who scored from the free-kick. However, the visitors equalized after Enock Agwanda scored from the penalty spot.

A good fightback by the home team resulted in a penalty that was taken by Enosh Ochieng to hand the soldiers a deserved win.

is top with thirty-six points, one more than second-placed ; is third on thirty-three.

The relegation zone is occupied by Posta , , and .