Tusker’s back to back matches against Bandari and Nairobi City Stars very dangerous – Matasi

Tusker goalkeeper Patrick Matasi believes playing two FKF Premier League matches in the space of four days will be dangerous for the team in terms of preparations.

The defending champions are scheduled to resume action after a one-week break when they host Bandari at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday before they visit Nairobi City Stars on Sunday.

According to the Brewers’ and Harambee Stars keeper Matasi, the two matches should have been spaced out in between others but “we can’t complain much because it is the situation all of us are in.”

What did Matasi say?

“The proximity of the two matches back to back is very dangerous in terms of preparations,” the 34-year-old former Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards custodian said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We saw how hard it was facing Vihiga United again after just three days. In my opinion, we could have spaced out the games in between others but we can’t complain much because it is the situation all of us are in.

“We have had enough time to prepare well and we are starting at home. We hope for good results.”

Ahead of the two fixtures against the Dockers and the Simba wa Nairobi, Matasi said: “We just need the technical bench to bring the players together. Nothing is lost.

“We have come from a win and a draw then the break which I believe is enough time for the team to prepare well. We have to be together as a team and focus a lot on getting good results.”

Tusker’s last league match against promoted side Vihiga in Kakamega ended in a frustrating 0-0 draw and Matasi feels they deserved to reap maximum points from the battle.

Tusker deserved to beat Vihiga United

“I think we deserved the three points especially looking at how many times we were in the opponent’s box. It was hard luck but all is not lost, we have so many matches ahead and we just need to remain cool and focused, and take it a match at a time,” Matasi continued.

In a recent interview, Tusker’s assistant coach George Maina admitted the team owes their fans a good performance and good results having kicked off the season with a bad run of results.

“We owe the fans big time because they are behind us all the time and they want good results,” Maina told the club’s portal after the 0-0 draw against Vihiga.

“Now it is time for us as the technical bench to go back and see what we can do to improve the cohesion and the consistency in the team and everything possible to give the fans the wins they deserve.

“It was not the result we wanted especially coming from a win. We knew it was going to be difficult especially playing the same opponent. We could not counter the tactics they used and it was disappointing.

“Now we just need to go back to the drawing board, back to the basics, and try to prepare well for the next assignment.”

The Brewers are currently placed 10th on the 18-team table with 20 points from 14 matches, 13 fewer than table-toppers Kakamega Homeboyz. They have managed six wins, two draws, and six defeats.