‘Tusker are strong enough to handle FKF Premier League pressure’ - Aloro

The star stated they have been leading their rivals for a while and thus cannot be scared at all

Tusker defender Rodgers Aloro has claimed they have a strong mentality to deal with the pressure that comes with being Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders.

The Brewers have been at the top for quite a long period this season and Aloro believes they can handle the pressure as they chase the title and a Caf Champions League slot.

“Of course, it brings a bit of pressure on the team but I believe we have a strong mentality as a team, we have been on top of the table for a while and we know how to handle the pressure as players and also the coaches,” Aloro told the club’s website.

The star further said they should positively pick the draw registered against KCB in the previous encounter. The Bankers and the Brewers are among the favourites to lift the title thus far.

“We didn’t take the draw so well because we needed to win. But all in all, we are thankful for the point because at least it took us somewhere. We can pick up from the draw and look to ensure we do better in the next match,” he added.

He has also urged his players to show fighting spirit when they handle Wazito in the next engagement. As Tusker drew, Wazito were defeated by Sofapaka in their first game since the Premier League was allowed to resume.

“We are highly motivated for that game and we have the belief because we won in the first leg. We believe we can do it again. We believe in ourselves and we should step up because we are Tusker Football Club and we are a big team,” said Aloro.

For Tusker to get the needed goals and wins, Aloro advised their strikers to be composed and clinical in the remaining games.

“We need to be calmer in front of goal and be more clinical. We also need to put more impetus on our speed to attack and I believe we shall overcome,” he concluded.

Going forward, FKF Premier League clubs are expected to deal with congested fixtures especially after a 58-day break occasioned by the Covid-19 restrictions.

