Tusker and top KPL teams drop out of FKF Shield as draw is done
Several top teams have once again snubbed this year's FKF Shield competition set to kick off this weekend.
Tusker FC, Mathare United, Kakamega Homeboyz, Western Stima, Chemelil Sugar, Nzoia Sugar, and Zoo FC opted against taking part in the competition to focus on the league. A total of 48 teams from all divisions have however confirmed their participation with the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and National Super League (NSL) sides excused from the initial round.
In a draw conducted on Tuesday, defending champions Bandari FC will play the winner between Re-Union FC and KSG Ogopa while KPL defending champions Gor Mahia will play either Kariobangi Sharks B or Naivas FC.
AFC Leopards will be up against either Elim FC or CUSCO while former champions Kariobangi Sharks will have to wait for the outcome between Kenpoly FC and Mwatate FC.
The initial round will be played on January 18/19. The winner will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.
Full fixture:
(Nairobi Water vs Zetech Titans) vs FC Talanta
(Congo Boys vs Tandaza) vs Posta Rangers
(Equity vs Balaji EPZ) vs Sofapaka FC
(Jericho Revelation vs Nation FC) vs Bidco United
(Kenpoly vs Mwatate United) vs Kariobangi Sharks
(Kariobangi Sharks B vs Naivas FC) vs Gor Mahia
(Reunion FC vs KSG Ogopa) vs Bandari
(FC Shells vs SS Assad) vs Fortune Sacco
(MMUST vs Keroka Technical) vs Vihiga United
(Transfoc FC vs Mara Sugar) vs Ushuru
(Zoo Youth FC vs Sindo United) vs KCB
(Butali Sugar vs Flamingo) vs Migori Youth
(Nyabururu Sportif vs Black Diamond) vs Kisumu All-Stars
(Elim FC vs CUSCO) vs AFC Leopards
(Soy United vs Dero FC) vs Wazito
(Luanda Villa vs GDC) vs Ullinzi Stars