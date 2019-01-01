Tusker and Sofapaka to miss key players in KPL round of 31 action
Five players will miss the next round of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) due to suspension.
Sofapaka will be without the services of the dependable center-back Faina Jacobs when they face Nzoia Sugar. The former Muhoroni Youth player has accumulated a total of five yellow cards and will miss one game.
Former champions Tusker FC will miss the services of Sydney Ochieng when they play Bandari. Just like Faina, the Tusker forward has accumulated five yellow cards.
Western Stima's Mukhis Junior is the worst hit - the ful-back will miss the matches against Zoo Kericho and Mathare United after accumulating eight yellows and a red card.
Another player who is out is Kakamega Homeboyz's Kennedy Onyango. The defender is serving a one-match ban thanks to his red card sustained in the team's last assignment against Western Stima.
As a result, he will miss the match against Posta Rangers on Saturday.