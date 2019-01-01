Tusker and Sofapaka to miss key players in KPL round of 31 action

Batoto ba Mungu and the Brewers will be deprived of key players in mid-week domestic action

Five players will miss the next round of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) due to suspension.

will be without the services of the dependable center-back Faina Jacobs when they face . The former Muhoroni Youth player has accumulated a total of five yellow cards and will miss one game.

Former champions FC will miss the services of Sydney Ochieng when they play . Just like Faina, the Tusker forward has accumulated five yellow cards.

's Mukhis Junior is the worst hit - the ful-back will miss the matches against and after accumulating eight yellows and a red card.

Another player who is out is Kakamega 's Kennedy Onyango. The defender is serving a one-match ban thanks to his red card sustained in the team's last assignment against Western Stima.

As a result, he will miss the match against Posta on Saturday.