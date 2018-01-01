Tusker and AFC Leopards lead KPL clubs and fans to celebrate Christmas

Ingwe and the brewers are among the teams that have taken their time to wish the rest a wonderful festive season

It's Christmas!!!

The holidays are here again, with football fans in Kenya getting into the festive spirit and celebrating the most magical time of the year.

AFC Leopards and Tusker are among the teams that have taken their time to wish the rest a merry x-mas. Sample some of the twitter comments below.

Merry Christmas Tusker Family. We wish you and your loved ones a safe and blessed Christmas. Love & Peace.#TFC #Tusker #christmas 💛 pic.twitter.com/W0mhiFzzFP — Tusker FC (@TuskerFC_club) December 24, 2018

Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year #KPL pic.twitter.com/59IAHRwPt1 — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) December 24, 2018

In warm appreciation we would like to thank our lovely sponsors (Sportpesa and Infinity Fitness etc) for your continued support, our fans,the management and staff.



We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year #INGWE pic.twitter.com/K7H60j6d8Z — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) December 23, 2018