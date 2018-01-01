Tusker and AFC Leopards lead KPL clubs and fans to celebrate Christmas
It's Christmas!!!
The holidays are here again, with football fans in Kenya getting into the festive spirit and celebrating the most magical time of the year.
AFC Leopards and Tusker are among the teams that have taken their time to wish the rest a merry x-mas. Sample some of the twitter comments below.
Merry Christmas Tusker Family. We wish you and your loved ones a safe and blessed Christmas. Love & Peace.#TFC #Tusker #christmas 💛 pic.twitter.com/W0mhiFzzFP — Tusker FC (@TuskerFC_club) December 24, 2018
Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year #KPL pic.twitter.com/59IAHRwPt1 — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) December 24, 2018
In warm appreciation we would like to thank our lovely sponsors (Sportpesa and Infinity Fitness etc) for your continued support, our fans,the management and staff.— AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) December 23, 2018
We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year #INGWE pic.twitter.com/K7H60j6d8Z
pic.twitter.com/Lep8ocjjVL — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) December 24, 2018
From all of us here at Bandari Football club.
We wish you a MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Have fun and enjoy your holidays. #BandariNiYetu pic.twitter.com/2JDc3qWvCO — Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) December 25, 2018