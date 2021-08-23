AFC Leopards' Rupia, Gor Mahia's Momanyi among 11 new faces set for Tusker unveiling

The newly-crowned champions are also expected to release 10-12 players in order to create space for the signings

After winning the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title on Sunday, Tusker's preferred players set to be signed and unveiled have been revealed.



On top of the list is AFC Leopards' Elvis Rupia, who did not want to extend his contract with the local giants. The former Wazito and Nzoia Sugar striker emerged as AFC Leopards' top scorer in the just-concluded season with 17 goals.



Clyde Senaji, another player whose contract with Ingwe ended in June, is also among the new players set to be unveiled at Ruaraka. Senaji, a utility player who can play as a central midfielder or a centre-back, had been linked with KCB, but he is now all but set to return to Tusker.

New Signings

Ex-Kitwe United's Teddy Osok, Charles Momanyi from Gor Mahia, Shami Kibwana of Kakamega Homeboyz, Kalos Kirenge from Namungo of Tanzania, Patrick Matasi, who left St George SC of Ethiopia recently, Brian Bwire and Daniel Sakari of Kariobangi Sharks, John Njuguna of Ulinzi Stars, and Tyson Otieno are the other players set to be given contracts by the Premier League champions.



"I can say they are all our new players," a source at the club told Goal. "We have had talks with each one of them and they all agreed with our terms of contracts and what remains is to unveil them before our pre-season."



With the arrival of Bwire and Matasi, Tusker will have to drop some goalkeepers. Robert Mboya, Emery Mvuyekure and Michael Wanjala are the custodians who were in the books of Tusker in a season they emerged winners.



"We are going to release over 10 players and that means the goalkeeping department is not the only part that is going to be affected," the source added.

"What I know is that Mvuyekure is tipped to remain with us after the changes."





Tusker are set to have a tougher 2021/22 season given that they will compete in the Caf Champions League as well as in domestic tournaments, including the Premier League and the Shield Cup.



The next FKF Premier League is scheduled to begin on September 26 and the transfer window has already been opened for clubs to engage in business.