Tusker 2-0 Kisumu All-Stars: Brewers stroll to win to move top of KPL

The Brewers have displaced champions Gor Mahia from the top of the table following this win against the struggling side

FC have ascended to the top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table after registering a 2-0 win against Kisumu All-Stars in a match played on Wednesday.

With leaders not in action until the weekend, the Brewers used the chance to move top of the 17-team table with 34 points after the win which came courtesy of goals from Jackson Macharia and Timothy Otieno.

Tusker went into the match against All-Stars buoyed by the 7-0 win they handed Sugar last weekend and it came as no surprise when Macharia handed them the lead in the 18th minute.

The goal was enough for the Brewers to take to the half-time break and on resumption, they kept pressing the struggling side and it was Otieno, who powered home the second goal after connecting onto a cross from Humphrey Mieno.

Tusker coach Robert Matano was happy with the outcome but insisted they deserved to win by a huge margin.

“The most important thing is that we have bagged maximum points and have moved top of the log,” Matano told Goal.

“But I still feel we deserved to score more than two goals, especially in the second half where we dominated much of the play. Overall, I am satisfied we have won back to back matches and it is the kind of results I want to see until the end of the season.”

On moving top of the table, Matano said: “It is a step at a time and we don’t need to start celebrating now because the league is still far to be won and as you can see it is very competitive. I want my players to keep the focus and remain sober until the end of the season.”

In other matches, maintained their perfect run after they stopped 2-1 while won 1-0 against Wazito FC.