Tusker 2-0 AFC Leopards: Brewers earn sweet revenge against Ingwe

Tusker ended their recent bad run of results against AFC Leopards after they secured a 2-0 win in an FKF Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Friday.

The Brewers needed a goal in each half courtesy of Chris Ochieng in the 15th minute and Chris Onyango in the 50th minute to earn revenge against Ingwe, who had beaten them 2-1 in the first round meeting and also eliminated them from the FKF Shield Cup after a 1-0 win.

The Brewers went into the game missing six of their key players and coach Robert Matano opted to ring changes, keeper Emery Mvuyekure making a comeback to replace Robert Mboya while Humphrey Mieno was handed the role to partner Apollo Otieno at the heart of the midfield.

In the absence of Boniface Muchiri and Henry Meja, who are with the Kenya U23 national team taking part in the Cecafa tournament being held in Ethiopia, the veteran tactician gave starting roles to Chris Onyango and Chris Ochieng respectively.

On their part, AFC Leopards made two changes to the starting XI that managed to beat Bandari 2-0 in their last outing with Peter Thiong’o and Bienvenue Shaka starting while keeper John Oyemba returned to the bench alongside Hansel Ochieng.

It was Tusker, who started the game on a high note, as George Odhiambo almost gave them the lead in the eighth minute after dancing through the Ingwe defence but his final effort was weak to trouble Ezekiel Owade.

However, Tusker took a deserved lead in the 15th minute when Ochieng calmly controlled the ball inside the box before planting it into the bottom right corner past keeper Owade.

In the 22nd minute, Tusker suffered a blow after Odhiambo, who was having a good game from the right-wing, was injured while tussling for the ball with Eugune Mukangula, and despite medics trying to treat him, he could not continue as he was replaced by Jackson Macharia.

Tusker then created another chance in the 40th minute, Brian Marita dancing through the tight Ingwe defence to set up Rodgers Aloro, however, the latter’s left-footed effort was saved by Owade.

On resumption, AFC made a quick change as Hansel Ochieng replaced Harrison Mwendwa but it was Tusker who went 2-0 up in the 50th minute as Ochieng, who had scored the first goal, unleashed a shot which was punched back to play by Owade, but Onyango reacted quickly to tap it home from the rebound.

In the 61st minute, Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems was forced to make another change, injured Brian Wanyama coming out for Caleb Olilo while Tusker brought in Faraj Odenyi for the injured Mieno.

The win enabled Tusker to cement their place at the top of the 18-team table with 54 points from 25 matches while AFC will remain third on 43 points from 24 matches.

Tusker: Emery Mvuyekure (GK), Kevin Monyi, Sammy Miseh, Rodgers Aloro, Eugine Asike, Apollo Otieno, George Ogutu, Humphrey Mieno, Christopher Ochieng, Chrispinus Onyango, and Brian Marita.

Subs: Robert Mboya (GK), Hillary Wandera, Erick Ambunya, Jimmy Mbugua, Jackson Macharia, Eric Zakayo, Michael Madoya, and Faraj Odenyi.

AFC Leopards: Ezekiel Owade (GK), Collins Shivachi, Robert Mudenyu, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Eugene Mukangula, Bienvenue Shaka, Brian Wanyama, Harrison Mwendwa, Peter Thiong’o, and Elvis Rupia.

Subs: John Oyemba, Yusuf Mainge, Omar Somobwana, Caleb Olilo, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe, and Hansel Ochieng.