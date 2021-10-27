Tusker 1-2 FC Talanta: Kahiro brace condemn Brewers to second defeat

Tusker suffered their second defeat of the season in the FKF Premier League after losing 2-1 against FC Talanta in a match at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

The promoted side took the lead in the 20th minute when Francis Kahiro scored from close range before Tusker levelled courtesy of James Macharia's tap-in in the 56th minute but Kahiro scored again in the 62nd minute to sink the Brewers in their own backyard.

Brewers coach Robert Matano handed new signing Stewart Omondi his first start since joining the team while former Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire was restored between the poles after he sat out of the team's 4-0 Caf Champions League defeat against Zamalek last Friday.

Meanwhile, Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta kept faith with the team that had beaten Vihiga Bullets 2-0 with goalkeeper Kevin Otieno keeping his spot, as did striker Brian Yakhama.

It was Talanta who started the game on the front foot and they almost took the lead with only five minutes played when Barrack Odhiambo released the unmarked Michael Jairo at the far corner and the left-footed player dribbled past two defenders before unleashing a shot which hit the woodwork.

However, five minutes later, they took a deserved lead when Kahiro pounced on a loose ball in the Brewers’ danger zone after a clever delivery from Nichodemus Malika before beating Bwire with a right-footed effort.

Talanta kept knocking at Tusker’s door and they almost went 2-0 up in the 20th minute after Malika played in Kahiro with a through-ball but Bwire came out quickly from his line to gather the ball.

FULL TIME at the Ruaraka Complex.



It ends in a disappointing home defeat. pic.twitter.com/KMcD20Bi4E — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) October 27, 2021

In the 36th minute, Tusker missed a chance to level the scores after former AFC Leopards player Clyde Senaji set up Omondi but his final effort flew over the bar.

In the 44th minute, Tusker were handed a free-kick at the edge of the box after Ibrahim Joshua was fouled by Alvin Ochieng. Senaji stepped up and curled a good effort which Talanta keeper Otieno tipped over the bar to keep the score 1-0 at the half-time break.

After the resumption, Otieno pulled off a great save to deny Tusker’s Joshua after he combined well with John Njuguna and Macharia.

Tusker made three changes Shami Kibwana, Kevin Mbugua, and Boniface Muchiri coming in for Rodgers Ouma, Omondi, and Njuguna while Talanta pulled out Yakhama for Edwin Lavatsa.

Tusker then levelled the score when Macharia tapped in a cross from Kibwana which bounced off keeper Otieno to hit the back of the net.

But six minutes later Talanta took the lead again when Kahiro powered home his second of the day after beating his markers to slot past Bwire.

The defeat means Tusker are yet to win a match this season since they lost their season opener 1-0 against AFC Leopards while Talanta have two wins from four matches.

Tusker: Brian Bwire, Kevin Monyi, Hillary Wandera, Kalos Kirenge, Eugine Asike, Clyde Senaji, Jackson Macharia, Rodgers Ouma, Stewart Omondi, Ibrahim Joshua and John Njuguna.

Article continues below

Subs: Patrick Matasi, Christopher Oruchum, Mbugua, Teddy Osok, Boniface Muchiri, and Shami Kibwana.

FC Talanta: Kevin Otieno, Alvin Ochieng, Evans Makari, Nichodemus Malika, Shela Mandela, Michael Bodo, Barrack Odhiambo, Francis Kahiro, Anthony Gicho, Michael Jairo and Brian Yakhama.

Subs: James Omusinde, Eugene Ambulwa, Erick Lusala, Luis Masika, Enock Machaka, Mohamed Coulibaly, Edwin Lavatsa, Maurice Dukuly and Vincent Otieno.