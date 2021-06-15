Tusker 0-1 Posta Rangers: Brewers blow away chance to widen gap

The Brewers will have themselves to blame for their shock defeat as they failed to use the many chances which came their way

Tusker blew away one of their best chances to stretch their lead at the top of the FKF Premier League table after going down 1-0 against Posta Rangers at Ruaraka grounds on Tuesday.

The Brewers knew ahead of the fixture they needed to win to move five points clear ahead of second-placed KCB, but despite dominating the home clash they failed to take their chances. They were punished in the 79th minute when Josephat Lopaga scored for the Mailmen.

Tusker coach Robert Matano made two changes to his starting squad bringing onboard skipper Hashim Sempala who partnered Faraj Odenyi while Brian Marita was also given a chance to start alongside Humphrey Mieno.

It was the Brewers, who started the match on a high note as their top scorer Henry Meja attempted a shot from close range after combining well with Marita but his effort did not trouble Rangers keeper Kelvin Opiyo.

Five minutes later, Boniface Muchiri exchanged passes with Mieno, and after the latter received a brilliant pass, he unleashed another feeble shot which was saved by Opiyo.

The Brewers kept the pressure to take the lead and in the 19th minute, Meja got another good chance to open the scores, a free-kick was started quickly on the right and saw Marita pass the ball to Muchiri, who sliced in a low cross but Meja’s touch at the near post went wide.

It was all Tusker in the first half as Marita once again was fouled outside the 25-yard area in the 33rd minute and Rodgers Aloro stepped up to take the free-kick, his right-footed effort coming off the crossbar for a goal-kick.

The teams went into the break tied at 0-0 but Rangers under coach Stanley Okumbi should be the happiest side for keeping a clean sheet, as they had not even forced an attempt on Tusker’s goal.

In the 58th minute, veteran Matano made three changes for Tusker, pulling out Marita, Odenyi, and Sempala for Erick Zakayo, Jackson Macharia, and Apollo Otieno in a bid to search for the opener.

In the 65th minute, the Brewers raided Rangers’ danger zone once again, a good sweeping move from Zakayo, setting up Mieno, but the latter’s effort was punched out to a fruitless corner by keeper Opiyo.

Five minutes later, Rangers made their first threat at the Tusker goal, former Gor Mahia player Benard Ondiek combined well with Joshua Nyatini but striker Georson Linokoh fumbled with the ball with only keeper Michael Wanjala to beat.

After all the missed chances, the Brewers were punished in the 79th minute after sloppy defending saw Lopaga make a good solo run with the ball and fire it into the bottom left corner for maximum points.

Tusker: Michael Wanjala, Kevin Monyi, Sammy Miseh, Rodgers Aloro, Eugine Asike, Hashim Sempala, Brian Marita, Faraj Odenyi, Henry Meja, Humphrey Mieno, and Boniface Muchiri.

Subs: Emery Mvuyeruke (GK), Christopher Oruchum, Erick Ambunya, Otieno Apollo, Jackson Macharia, Michael Madoya, Chrispinus Onyango, George Ogutu, and Erick Zakayo.

Posta Rangers: Kelvin Opiyo, Elvis Osok, Evans Maliachi, Suleiman Osman, Kevin Ouma, Michael Apudo, Jackson Dwang, Benard Ondiek, Amos Kigadi, Joshua Nyatini and Georson Likonoh.

Subs: Jairus Adira (GK), Faina Jacob, Simon Mbugua, Joseph MbuMbugi, Musasia Steiner, Peter Nganga, Josephat Lopaga, Samuel Kapen, and Francis Nambute.