Tusker 0-1 Nairobi City Stars: Simba wa Nairobi derail Brewers’ title push

The Brewers have suffered a huge blow in their quest to win the title after losing to Simba wa Nairobi at Ruaraka grounds

Nairobi City Stars halted Tusker’s charge towards the FKF Premier League title after a shock 1-0 win at Ruaraka grounds on Friday.

The Brewers came into the match knowing a win will help them open a four-point gap ahead of second-placed KCB, who had lost 2-0 against Posta Rangers in the early kick-off fixture, but they were shocked when Simba wa Nairobi scored courtesy of Ezekiel Odera in the 53rd minute.

Tusker coach Robert Matano made two changes to the squad that drew 0-0 against Mathare United in their last league outing with Apollo Otieno making a return and partnering Humphrey Mieno in the heart of the midfield while Jackson Macharia was also handed a start.

It was City Stars who threatened first as Odera forced goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure into an early save in the second minute after his powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box almost found the back of the net.

In the seventh minute, City Stars almost scored from a similar fashion as David Agesa delivered a cross towards goal from the right-wing, and Nicholas Kipkirui tried to turn it into the net but Mvuyekure made another important save to deny him.

Tusker made their first attempt at City Stars goal in the 12th minute when a beautiful cross from Rogers Aloro found Macharia unmarked, and he controlled the ball well before unleashing a right-footed effort that went inches wide.

It ends in defeat at home.

In the 33rd minute, the Brewers threatened again with another counter-attacking move which saw Brian Marita setting up Mieno, but the latter’s final effort on the ball could not trouble City Stars’ custodian Steven Njunge.

Three minutes later, Agesa found space inside Tusker’s danger zone and before he could pull the trigger, Mieno made a timely save to clear the ball to a fruitless corner.

Tusker came close to break the deadlock in the 45th minute after Chris Ochieng rose brilliantly at the edge of the six-yard box to head in a cross from Marita but his effort drifted out for a goal-kick.

City Stars then took the lead in the 53rd minute when Odera finished off a cross from Timothy Otieno and the goal shook the Brewers’ bench with Matano making a triple change, Kevin Otieno, Hillary Wandera, and Luke Namanda coming in for Sammy Meja, Chris Onyango, and Macharia.

In the 60th minute, Tusker’s Chrispinus Onyango was booked for a yellow card after a reckless challenge on Kelvin Okumu and he was the second player from Tusker to be booked after Aloro had also been cautioned in the 55th minute.

TUS 0️⃣ - 1️⃣ NCS



Back to winning ways against the League leaders

Tusker almost levelled matters in the 70th minute after a brilliant play by Kepha set up Onyango but the striker’s shot sailed over the post.

The defeat means Tusker will remain on top of the 18-team table with 55 points from 27 matches while KCB are second on 54 points from 27 matches and AFC Leopards, who face rivals Gor Mahia in Mashemeji derby on Saturday, are third on 44 points from 26 outings.

Tusker: Emery Mvuyekure (GK), Eric Ambunya, Sammy Miseh, Eugene Asike, Rogers Aloro, Humphrey Mieno, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Chrispinus Onyango, Brian Marita, and Christopher Ochieng’.

Subs: Michael Wanjala, Hillary Wandera, Jimmy Mbugua, Vincent Ngesa, Faraj Odeny, Michael Madoya, Eric Zakayo, Luke Namanja, and Kevin Okoth.

Nairobi City Stars: Steven Njunge (GK), Kevin Okumu, Bolton Omwenga, Wycliffe Otieno, Kennedy Onyango, Elvis Noor, Nicholas Kipkirui, Anthony Kimani, Ezekiel Odera, Timothy Ouma, and David Agesa.

Subs: Jacob Osano (GK), Calvins Masawa, Edwin Buliba, Herit Mungai, John Kamau, Vincent Otieno, Aziz Okaka, Charles Otieno, and Erick Ombija.