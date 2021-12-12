Tusker 0-0 Sofapaka: Brewers held to frustrating FKF Premier League draw

Kenya champions Tusker failed to win their third match of the season when they battled to a 0-0 draw against Sofapaka at Ruaraka grounds on Sunday.

The Brewers came into the match after their exit from the Caf Confederation Cup and goalkeeper Patrick Matasi was handed his first start in the top-flight this season, replacing Brian Bwire, while former AFC Leopards captain Isaac Kipyegon also made his debut.

Meanwhile, Batoto ba Mungu coach Ken Odhiambo stuck with goalkeeper Kevin Omondi between the sticks. Alex Imbusia returned from injury but was handed a role on the bench while Joe Waithera partnered Lawrence Juma in the attacking line.

It was Sofapaka who almost took the lead with only five minutes played when Kipyegon delivered a sumptuous cross from the right-wing to Ibrahim Joshua but the latter’s header was weak and did not trouble Matasi in the Brewers goal.

In the 16th minute, Matasi was once again called upon to keep the scores 0-0 after he made a fine low save to deny Juma’s well-taken free-kick from outside the 18-yard area.

In the 32nd minute, Sofapaka almost conceded an own goal after a brilliant cross from Tusker's Dennis Sakari was cleared by David Otieno towards his goal and it needed the quick intervention of keeper Omondi to put the ball out for a fruitless corner.

Five minutes later, Sofapaka defender David Nshimirimana went into the referee’s book after a clumsy foul on Boniface Muchiri, and Tusker were later forced to make a substitution after midfielder Clyde Senaji walked off injured to be replaced by Rodgers Ouma.

FULL TIME in Ruaraka. The spoils are shared. pic.twitter.com/zyCAER8Z11 — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) December 12, 2021

Tusker started the second half with more trouble as Kipyegon was forced out of the game due to injury and was replaced by John Njuguna while Kepha Okoth was introduced for the off-colour Joshua.

In the 60th minute, Tusker's Deogratious Ojok floated in a cross from the right-wing but Muchiri's header at the back post came off Rodgers and rolled out for a goal-kick

Five minutes later, Sofapaka keeper Omondi was forced to come off of his line and thwart Njuguna’s effort.

Three minutes later, Sofapaka made a double change, Hansel Ochieng and Imbusia coming on for Waithira and Nixon Omondi and two minutes later, Titus Achesa became the second Sofapaka player to be booked for an infringement on Njuguna.

Tusker’s final chance of the game came with seven minutes left to the final whistle when Njuguna found space at the edge of the box and took a low drive at goal but he was denied by the post.

The draw means Tusker have only won two matches from their six played and they will remain in position 15 on the 18-team table with seven points.

Sofapaka have moved a place up to position eight with 14 points from nine matches.

Tusker starting XI: Patrick Matasi, Daniel Sakari, Issac Kipyegon,Kirenge Kalos, Eugine Asike, Charles Momonyi, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, Deogratious Ojok, Ibrahim Joshua, and Boniface Muchiri.

Subs: Mike Wanjala, Christopher Oruchum, John Njuguna, Shami Kibwana, Monyi, Okoth, Ouma, and Luvanda.

Sofapaka starting XI: Kevin Omondi, Stephen Okola, David Nshimirimana, Titus Achesa, David Otieno, Sebastine Sunday, Said Tsuma, Roy Okal, Joe Waithira, Lawrence Juma, and Nixon Omondi.

Subs: Masaka, Lugogo, Kingatua, Ronack, Ojunga, Guya, Hansel, Hamidi and Alex Imbusia.