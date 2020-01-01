Turkish Women's Cup: Ghana have a fair knowledge of Chile - Tagoe

The coach is eager to make a fine start to the international tournament with Black Queens against the South Americans

head coach Mercy Tagoe says her side is not ignorant of the quality and pedigree of as they meet in the opening match at the Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya on Wednesday.

The Black Queens are in Group B which also includes fellow African side , B and Olympic hopefuls Chile in the eight-nation tournament from March 2-11 in .

It would be the first tournament for Tagoe at the helm of Black Queens since her reappointment in early January following her bronze-winning outing at the Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire last May.

Following their third-round crash from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the expense of Kenya, Tagoe is hoping to use the tournament to build a formidable squad for the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations.

Beginning against the South American giants, the former Ghana international is confident of leading her side to a winning start at Starlight Sports Complex on Wednesday in Alanya.

"We are happy to be here and fully ready for the tournament and everybody is in shape and have adapted to the weather," Tagoe told Goal.

"We watched Chile at the Women's World Cup in last year and so, we have a fair idea about them.

"We have already put some tactical training sessions in place that will help us cope against them on Wednesday.

"During our training here, there were one or two things we've introduced that I think will be very useful for us in the match against Chile.

"We know their style of game is quite different from ours and when they tend to increase the pace of the game, we will try to calm and slow things down.

"We have organised ourselves well and also planned to provide antidotes to every approach they want to put up against us."

Ghana are aiming to emerge the new champions following the absence of reigning champions France B at the eight-nation women's competition.