Turkish Cup: How Harambee Starlets will be aware of Chile's threat - Ouma

The two teams are set to play this weekend targeting a win to advance to the next round of the competition

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma states they are aware of 's strengths in the ongoing Turkish Women's Cup.

The Cecafa Women's Senior Challenge Cup defending champions started their campaign with a 2-0 win against on Wednesday. The next assignment is on Saturday against Chile and the former tactician is not expecting an easy outing.

"Chile is a strong side. We will exert our style of play to try and minimize their threats," Ouma is quoted by the Federation's website.

Article continues below

More teams

"We are aware of their strong points and will be keen on them tomorrow. If we can keep our awareness on these threats, then we are capable of getting a positive result against them."

After Chile, 's next assignment will be on Tuesday at 11 am against Uzbekistan.

Starlets are using the game to prepare for the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifying match against . The winner of the two-legged affair will play either DR Congo or Sao Tome in the final qualifying round.