Turkey vs Luxembourg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Turkey welcome Luxembourg to face them at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in a Group C1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Turkey vs Luxembourg date & kick-off time

Game: Turkey vs Luxembourg Date: September 22/23, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Turkey vs Luxembourg on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In India, fans can catch it on SONY LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Turkey squad & team news

Top of Group C1 with a five-point gulf, it should be plain sailing for promotion to the B tier for Turkey from here on out.

A draw will see them through nicely - but a shock defeat could really throw the cat among the pigeons.

Position Players Goalkeepers Bayındır, Alemdar, Çakır Defenders Çelik, Demiral, Söyüncü, Kabak, Kadıoğlu, Ayhan, Yılmaz, Elmalı, Bulut Midfielders Kutlu, Kahveci, Kökçü, Ciğerci, Yüksek Forwards Aktürkoğlu, Dervişoğlu, Akgün, Ünder, Dursun, Ünal, Gürler

Luxembourg squad and team news

Their place preserved in the third tier for another year, Luxembourg can congratulate themselves on a job well done.

The outside chance of stealing Turkey's thunder will remain too, and that is one carrot they will be tempted to chase over these final matches.