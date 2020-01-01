Tunisian 2019-20 Ligue 1 season could resume in August – FTF

Football activities have been suspended in the North African country since March but a timeline has been set in the country for a resumption

's football federation (FTF) has revealed the 2019-20 season could resume in August provided they get clearance from the government.

Football activities have been suspended in the North African country since mid-March following the outbreak of the coronavirus, which is still wreaking havoc around the world.

Tunisia is one of the most affected countries in Africa by the virus with 44 lives lost to the pandemic while more than 1000 cases have been confirmed.

The Ligue 1 was initially planned to restart next month but after the federation failed to get approval from the government, it has now been rescheduled for August while the 2020-2021 season is expected to kick off in October.

“The resumption of professional Ligue 1 will take place in August 2020,” read a statement from the FTF website.

“A certain number of measures will apply which has previously published and which will be sent to the clubs in the form of decisions. They will be published again to remind them.

“The 2020/2021 season for Professional Ligue 1 will start on October 24. The 2020/2021 season for the other divisions will start on October 31.

“The Cup matches will be scheduled according to the requirements of the general calendar.

"All the above-mentioned deadlines are always subject to the approval of the state institutions responsible for defining the general policy for the fight against the coronavirus in accordance with the requirements of the health and epidemiological situation.

“If the official meetings have not resumed in August, the federal office will announce the necessary decisions at the appropriate time.”

Esperance currently top the Ligue 1 table with 44 points from 16 games 10 points above second-placed .

CA Bizertin and Etoile Metlaoui are in the relegation zone with 11 and 10 points, respectively.