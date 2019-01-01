PSG's Tuchel not happy with January transfer window

The Ligue 1 side only made one signing last month, leading to some discontent over their lack of dealings ahead of the second half of the season

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says that he has been left dissatisfied by the club’s inaction during the January transfer window ahead of the second half of the season.

The Ligue 1 champions made only one signing last month, bringing on board Argentine midfielder Leonardo Paredes while Timothy Weah was loaned out to Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

Tuchel, however, has been left frustrated by the inability of sporting director Antero Henrique to get his choice deals over the line and has subsequently aired his grievances while noting that the mid-season window often presents difficulties.

“If you are asking if I am completely satisfied overall, no, I am not,” the German was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“I am not angry about the transfer window. January is always super complicated. Who wants to lose or sell a player? Nobody does.

“There were very few possibilities. It is hard to construct a team in the summer, let alone the winter. The chances are always high that you will end up disappointed in January.”

The coach refused to be further drawn on his relationship with Henrique, though he offered up several veiled jabs at the director.

“You know my wishes for this team since last summer and through this winter.

“I understand that the January transfer window is not easy. Antero and I work closely together during transfer windows, but he has his ideas and I have mine.

“I do not think that over the last two days of the transfer window is the best time to buy and to integrate new players.

“That said, I believe in my players. Each transfer brings a change to the dressing room that I must protect. That is my job.”

Speaking about wantaway midfielder Adrien Rabiot, Tuchel acknowledged that he has been ordered to not field the 23-year-old due to contract issues and that he has not sought the player’s return to action.

“Adrien's situation remains the same,” he added. “I have not asked for him to be reinstated. The situation remains the same as it has been since November -- he is suspended and I understand, as well as accept, the club's stance there. Nothing has changed.”

PSG next face Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the division.