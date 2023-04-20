Thomas Tuchel hit out at Clement Turpin and Allianz Arena's pitch after Bayern Munich's Champions League draw with Manchester City on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED?: Pep Guardiola's side eked out a 1-1 draw in a hostile Allianz Arena to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich which saw the English side progress to the Champions League semi-finals. Known to be an animate figure on the sidelines, Tuchel pushed his limits on Wednesday evening and was eventually sent off by match referee Turpin after a second booking in the second half.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the game, Tuchel did not spare the rod on Turpin and hit out at the match official: "Two things weren't at the level today: the pitch and the referee. I would give him a 6 (worst possible rating), from his first to his last decision, I didn't even see the foul in the penalty he gave us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turpin, brandished five yellow cards in the first half and another straight red to Dayot Upamecano for a last-man challenge on Erling Haaland, but an offside call from VAR saved the French defender from going down the tunnel. Moreover, the start of the game was delayed after the referee found his earpiece to be malfunctioning.

WHAT NEXT? After being knocked out of the DFB Pokal and the Champions League, Bayern Munich have all their attention on Bundesliga which they lead by two points. In their fixture, they will make a trip to Mainz on Saturday with the aim to get the three points.