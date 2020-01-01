Tshishimbi: Yanga SC skipper cleared to face Simba SC in Kariokoo derby

The Jangwani Street giants have received a major boost with the news their skipper is fit to play in the domestic Cup derby

Young Africans (Yanga SC) skipper Papy Tshishimbi has been given the green light by doctors to face Simba SC in the semi-finals of the at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The two giants will face off in the domestic Cup competition on Sunday with Simba eyeing the trophy to complete the double while Yanga are keen to win the trophy and snatch a ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup.

It will be the third meeting between the two giants this season, with the first round fixture ending 2-2 while Yanga turned on the screw in the second-round contest to win 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Bernard Morrison.

Yanga information officer Antonio Nugaz has now confirmed that Tshishimbi, who is yet to play for the giants since the football action returned in on June 13 owing to injury, is now fit and ready to play in the crucial fixture.

“We have prepared well for the match, we know we are playing against Simba, one rival but I am happy that all the players starting with our captain [Tshishimbi] have been declared fit to play,” Nugaz told reporters in Dar Salaam on Saturday.

“It is now upon the coach to see if Tshishimbi can play any role but our doctors are happy with his progress, he has worked hard in training the whole of this week and he wants to play in the derby, only the coach will make the decision not us, but he is fit to lead us in the match.

“We know Simba are keen to win a double but we also need to the trophy to be assured of continental football next season, so we are well prepared to win the match and reach the final, it is our hope that the players will maintain their usual commitment when playing against them [Simba] and I know we will get a positive result.”

Meanwhile, Simba SC information officer Haji Manara says the pressure is with Yanga since if they lose, they will not play continental football next season.

“They will play to win the match and we will play to revenge for the loss we have suffered from them this season and here is where the toughness of the game is,” Manara told reporters.

He added they have already talked with their players to fight hard for the victory insisting that real celebrations come when a team triumphs in derby games.

The winner of the match will reach the final where they will face Namungo FC, who beat Sahare All Stars 1-0 in the other semi-final clash staged on Saturday.