Trucha: Ex-AFC Leopards coach appointed to lead Penang FC in Malaysia

The Czech tactician has now been unveiled to lead the Malaysian side a day after quitting the Den

A day after claiming his life was in danger and resigning at AFC , Tomas Trucha has now been unveiled as the new coach for Penang FC.

The 49-year-old tactician only resigned from the Den on Thursday after handling the FKF Premier League side for one match, which saw the team beat 2-1.

But a day after his move, Penang have taken to their social media pages to confirm they have acquired the services of the coach.

“Welcome Tomas Trucha!,” Penang announced his arrival on their social media pages. “Penang Football Club [PFC] officially announced 49-year-old Czech Republic coach Tomas Trucha as Chief Coach of Super League competition season 2021.

“Starting a career as a coach as early as 25 years old, Trucha had a wide experience working in Europe before gaining a new experience with some troops in Africa.

“Although it was initially reported to be with a club in , Penang became Trucha's destination as a new challenge. He will be assisted by Manzoor Azwira Abd Wahid who will continue with the team as Assistant Chief Coach.

“The club believes the combination and experience both will give the team positive and competition next season.”

On Thursday, AFC Leopards confirmed the exit of the coach after Goal had reported the Czech had left after threats were directed on his agent and he was leaving with a 100% record at Ingwe having guided them to the opening win against Tusker.

“Today, we accepted Trucha’s resignation as head coach, effective immediately,” Ingwe said in a statement.

“This has been occasioned by the coach feeling that his safety is not guaranteed since his manager, Mr. Prince Channis, has been threatened by people purporting to be Ingwe supporters. This is disturbing and unacceptable for anyone who claims to be a supporter of this esteemed club.

“True, AFC Leopards’ supporters hold themselves to the highest standard and put the club’s and public before all else. At this time, the remaining technical bench shall take charge as we consider a replacement.

“On behalf of the management, we thank Trucha for his contributions to the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Earlier, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda praised the former Township Rollers coach, saying he is at the same level as top European coaches, and admitted the threats were doing the club a great disservice.