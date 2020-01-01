Trucha arrival date revealed ahead of AFC Leopards appointment

The Czech Republic tactician is expected to take charge of Ingwe as Anthony Kimani is set to pursue further education

Coach Tomas Trucha is expected to arrive on Saturday and link up with AFC ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Trucha – a former Orapa United and Township Rollers tactician – is expected to be appointed Ingwe’s head coach and the news could be confirmed in the next few days. AFC Leopards have been under Anthony Kimani since December 2019 when Casa Mbungo resigned.

The Rwandan tactician left when the financial problems became unbearable at the den forcing the Kenyan Premier League heavyweights to appoint Kimani on an acting capacity.

More teams

The former Harambee Stars defender is expected to venture into further studies sponsored by AFC Leopards as he acts as the club’s assistant coach.

“The man is expected in town today [Saturday],” a source close to the club told Goal.

Trucha, 49, is a citizen and his immediate target will be to guide the local heavyweights to success especially in the league where they have not been successful since 1998.

AFC Leopards’ Mashemeji rivals have dominated the league scene where they have won the last four titles in consecutive fashion.

Apart from winning the title, AFC Leopards would also want to pick a Mashemeji Derby win as they are without one since 2016 and the new coach will be tasked to go for it under his rein.

The club has already extended contracts of Benjamin Ochan and Washington Munene while Lewis Bandi has been promoted to the senior team.

Although they are still silent on who the new players are, Harrison Mwendwa from , former Rayon Sports midfielder Fabrice Mugheni, and ex-KCCA FC offensive midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba are understood to have agreed on deals with Ingwe.

In a recent interview, chairman Dan Shikanda promised they are building a formidable team that will win them trophies and thus the fans have no reason to panic.

Article continues below

The Nairobi outfit will start the new season with a match against on November 20. Contact sports in the country remain banned activities by the government but Football Federation Premier League (FKF) has released the schedules for the 2020/21 season.

Bidco United, Zoo FC, and either Kisumu All-Stars or will be the other early opponents for Ingwe in the new season.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa said they are still in deep discussion with the state on how football will be allowed to resume with strict adherence to the coronavirus health protocols.