Trucha’s address to AFC Leopards ahead of Tusker FKF Premier League opener

The new tactician has stressed how goals can be scored from players all over the pitch, including the defenders

AFC head coach Tomas Trucha has addressed the club’s fans and players ahead of their Football Federation Premier League opener against on Saturday.

Trucha will be taking charge of AFC Leopards’ first match and has called on the forwards, as well as other players, to ensure the club gets enough goals.

“When the strikers are scoring it is good for me and the team. It will also be very good for the supporters and we are preparing a team that is not dependent on one player alone,” the former Orapa United coach told the club’s Online TV.

“We need more players to score and I am engaging even the defensive players to play their part of attacking as everybody can be a goal scorer.

“We have the strikers and we will look upon them to score the goals for us and this is what we always do on the training ground.

“They now understand what the coach wants and that is to score goals.”

To the fans, Trucha has promised them that he will work hard and ensure the club wins as many games as possible just to appreciate the support for Ingwe.

“AFC Leopards are a big team and have a huge number of supporters. As the coach, I will do everything to bring more fans on board,” he added.

“When they will finally come to the stadiums they will come and enjoy watching the team as I enjoy seeing them training.

“In a game, you can win, draw or lose but I will do everything to win. I believe there are a lot of things to improve on the team and the supporters are very important.

“I have been speaking with the supporters asking them to be very patient, they will see that we are doing our best, and the guys, so please support us.”

AFC Leopards will host the Brewers at Nyayo Stadium in what will be the biggest tie as football returns after eight months of suspension.

Tusker, the 11-time Premier League winners, will offer Trucha the first tough test after taking over.