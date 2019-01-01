Live Scores
Troubled KCB suspend coaches Elvis Ayany and Ezekiel Akwana after poor start

Under coach Frank Ouna, the promoted bankers are yet to win a match in five league outings and are lying bottom of the table

Troubled KCB have suspended assistant coaches Elvis Ayany and Ezekiel Akwana, Goal can exclusively report.

The newly promoted club's management officially asked the two senior members of the technical bench to step aside on Thursday even as the post mortem on the team's dismissal display takes place.

Under coach Frank Ouna, the Bankers are yet to win a match in five league outings, picking only one point in the process. It's unclear why the two coaches have been suspended, neither is it clear for how long they will be in the cold.

Still smarting following a 2-1 defeat to Mathare United last weekend, KCB will next face high flying Kariobangi Sharks in the league on Saturday.

