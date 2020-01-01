Trouble-ridden FKF risk court case over unpaid Harambee Starlets allowances

The development is the latest against the Federation battling election disputes, Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson issues

Harambee Starlets who took part in the 2018 Cecafa Women's Senior Challenge Cup have reported Football Federation (FKF) to Rigena Human Rights Organisation for unpaid dues.

The Human Rights watchdog states they have received the complaints and will act on behalf of the said players as they demand allowances that are yet to be paid since 2018.

“It is derisive and/or absurdity and all particulars well within your knowledge as the federation completely erroneous and irregular with no legal backing ostensibly aimed only to prejudice the girls who are in need,” a letter in possession of Goal and signed by Thomson Kerongo, who is the organisation's chair, read in part.

“This has subjected more players to worrying situations.

“Our instructions and demands that you do an immediate payment of all the outstanding arrears of Cecafa 2018 of Harambee Starlets and forthwith stoppage of victimization of the aforesaid players unconditionally in the next 14 days.

“Unless we receive a positive response for onward transmission to the players, we shall petition in the Employment Court for redress in the interest of players without any reference to you whatsoever.”

The organisation further claimed the players have been subjected to harassment and their continued demand for payment saw them dropped from the national team for subsequent engagements.

“Information filtering to the public that Harambee Stars 2018 Cecafa players are undergoing mistreatment as some of the players are not in the current team," added the letter.

“The federation called up a new set of girls when the older girls went on a go-slow over unpaid allowances, sought redress at the time, and on several occasions over the past years, you shift the blame to the Ministry of Sports.

“Nobody appears to follow up for them and no one communicates to them upon several attempts to be paid their dues hence jeopardizing the innocent girls.

“With great concern, the civil society has realized and after investigating the matter it is so doleful the manner in which these players are handled with discourtesy and does not meet the threshold and is contrary to the new constitution of Kenya 2010.”

The 2018 Cecafa tournament was held in Rwanda and reports indicate Kenyan players still owe FKF KSh120,000 after they were paid only KSh15,000.

The development comes as FKF battles court cases involving elections, Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson.

There was no immediate response from FKF on the development as calls went unanswered.