Trouble again as Gor Mahia players boycott training over salary
Gor Mahia players skipped training on Wednesday just a day before they face Kakamega Homeboyz in a league match.
The league champions landed in Kenya from Cairo on Tuesday after losing 4-0 to Zamalek and were scheduled to train on Wednesday in readiness for their rescheduled league match against Homeboyz.
However, the players refused to show up in training citing unpaid allowances and salary.
“They (players) refused to train. They want the office to pay them allowances for all the Group stage matches so far played in Caf, and four matches in the local league. The players are also demanding for salary for the month of February,” a source privy to the happenings told Goal.
After facing Homeboyz, K’Ogalo will welcome Petro Atletico of Angola for their final Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.
A win for Gor Mahia in the fixture will earn them a ticket to the quarters of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.