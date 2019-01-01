Trouble again as Gor Mahia players boycott training over salary

The Kenyan champions will have to face Homeboyz on Thursday before their crucial Caf match against Petro Atletico on Sunday

players skipped training on Wednesday just a day before they face Kakamega in a league match.

The league champions landed in from Cairo on Tuesday after losing 4-0 to and were scheduled to train on Wednesday in readiness for their rescheduled league match against Homeboyz.

However, the players refused to show up in training citing unpaid allowances and salary.

“They (players) refused to train. They want the office to pay them allowances for all the Group stage matches so far played in Caf, and four matches in the local league. The players are also demanding for salary for the month of February,” a source privy to the happenings told Goal.

After facing Homeboyz, K’Ogalo will welcome Petro Atletico of Angola for their final Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

A win for Gor Mahia in the fixture will earn them a ticket to the quarters of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.