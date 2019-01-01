Tropical Heat qualify for the semis of the Division Three Champions League

In other matches, Cube Movers succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against M-Kopa Solar while Diamond Trust Bank hammered Vitambii Viishe 4-0

Tropical Heat have sealed their place in the semi-final of Division Three for Left Foot Sports after downing One Africa Logistic over the weekend.

Tropical Heat had won the first leg played on July 21, 2-0 and managed a 1-1 draw in the return leg to book their place in the last four of the competition.

In Division One, Madaraka United roared to a 3-1 win against Consolidated Bank, Strath FC lost 1-0 to Amiran Lions drew 1-1 with Nyayo FC, ICJ lost 1-0 to Dayliff and Rapid Rebels lost by a similar margin to Saad Advocates.

Nyayo Kingdom Champions were huge winners in Division Two after mauling All Saints Cathedral 7-1, Ping Limited beat Advert Eyez 4-1, Disciples FC secured a 1-0 win against Toyota Kenya while Kingsway Tyres lost 1- 0 to Liaison.

In Division Four, Eco Bank recovered twice to beat South C Academy 3-2 in a five-goal thriller, Manarat FC won 3-0 against Harleys Limited, Creative Innovations Limited drew 1-1 with Nation Media, Zamara Limited beat Bamburi Cement 1-0 while Letshego won 2-1 against Seacom.

Royal Media won 2-1 against SCLPS Thunderbolts in a Division Five contest while I-Syk managed a 0-0 draw against Apec Consortium and Extreme Clean lost 2-0 to Insia Imports.