Tropical Heat qualify for the semis of the Division Three Champions League
Tropical Heat have sealed their place in the semi-final of Division Three Champions League for Left Foot Sports after downing One Africa Logistic over the weekend.
Tropical Heat had won the first leg played on July 21, 2-0 and managed a 1-1 draw in the return leg to book their place in the last four of the competition.
In Division One, Madaraka United roared to a 3-1 win against Consolidated Bank, Strath FC lost 1-0 to Amiran Lions West Ham United drew 1-1 with Nyayo FC, ICJ Kenya lost 1-0 to Dayliff and Rapid Rebels lost by a similar margin to Saad Advocates.
Nyayo Kingdom Champions were huge winners in Division Two after mauling All Saints Cathedral 7-1, Ping Limited beat Advert Eyez 4-1, Disciples FC secured a 1-0 win against Toyota Kenya while Kingsway Tyres lost 1- 0 to Liaison.
In Division Four, Eco Bank recovered twice to beat South C Academy 3-2 in a five-goal thriller, Manarat FC won 3-0 against Harleys Limited, Creative Innovations Limited drew 1-1 with Nation Media, Zamara Limited beat Bamburi Cement 1-0 while Letshego won 2-1 against Seacom.
Royal Media won 2-1 against SCLPS Thunderbolts in a Division Five contest while I-Syk Rangers managed a 0-0 draw against Apec Consortium and Extreme Clean lost 2-0 to Insia Imports.