Troost-Ekong’s Watford bow to Salisu’s Southampton

William Troost-Ekong’s Watford suffered a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League showdown.

Still basking in the excitement of their 5-2 demolition of Everton at Goodison Park, the Hornets welcomed the Saints to Vicarage Road.

Nonetheless, the visitors - who are still bitter about their League Cup exit to Chelsea – had other ideas as Che Adams' first-half effort earned them maximum points.

In the encounter that saw both teams miss several begging opportunities, it was the visiting side that took the lead through Adams 20 minutes in.

Profiting from an assist from Adam Armstrong, the Scottish forward curled the ball into the top corner of Ben Foster.

Then on the break, Joshua King darted down the left and picked Ismaila Sarr – whose effort was cleared off the line by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Before the half time break, Southampton had three more great chances to double their advantage, but those efforts could not beat Foster.

Even after a lively display in the second half, Claudio Ranieri’s team could not level matters as they suffered their sixth defeat of the 2021-22 English top-flight campaign.

While Troost-Ekong was in action from start to finish alongside Senegal’s Sarr and Morocco’s Adam Masina, Imran Louza (Morocco) and Nicolas Nkoulou (Cameroon) were unused substitutes.

Whereas Peter Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis were unavailable for selection due to contrasting reasons.

On the other hand, Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu was on parade from start to finish for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team, while English midfielder of Nigerian background Nathan Tella and Mali’s Moussa Djenepo played no role in the triumph.

Watford – who are now 16th on the Premier League log having accrued 10 points from 10 matches - would be hoping for a return to winning ways when they travel to the Emirates Stadium on November 7 for a date with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

For Southampton, they welcome Dean Smith’s Aston Villa to St. Mary’s Stadium two days earlier.