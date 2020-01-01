Troost-Ekong’s Udinese continue winless run against Atalanta

The Nigeria international featured but could not help the White and Blacks halt their miserable run of form

William Troost-Ekong was on parade in ’s 3-2 defeat to in Sunday’s game at Stadio Friuli.

The White and Blacks are on a 10-game winless run, with their last victory dated back to January against at home.

The Super Eagles star was afforded his 24th league start in the encounter, pairing Bram Nuytinck and Samir in defence but could not help his side to halt their unimpressive run of form.

Luca Gotti’s men started the game sluggishly, allowing their visitors to take the lead in the ninth minute through Duvan Zapata.

international Seko Fofana then set up Kevin Lasagna to level proceedings moments after the half-hour mark.

Luis Muriel restored the lead for the visitors and then scored his second in the 79th minute to ensure Atalanta secured all three points despite a late strike from Lasagna.

Troost-Ekong, who featured for 66 minutes before he was replaced by Rodrigo Becao, made five tackles and had an 88% successful pass rate.

With the result, Udinese are 15th on the league table with 29 points from 28 games, four places above the relegation zone.

Troost-Ekong joined the Stadio Friuli outfit in the summer of 2018 from Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor and has been a consistent figure since his arrival in Serie A.

In his debut campaign, the centre-back made 35 league appearances for Luca Gotti’s side, helping them to finish 12th on the table.

Troost-Ekong will be expected to play a key role as Udinese aim to maintain their Serie A status at the end of 2019-20 season.

The Super Eagles vice-captain will hope to play for 90 minutes and help his side return to winning ways in their next league outing against AS on July 2.