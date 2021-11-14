Troost-Ekong: 'Reliable' Okoye will add a lot to Watford

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong believes the arrival of his compatriot Maduka Okoye will boost Watford when he moves to the Premier League next year.

The Hornets announced that Okoye will join them in January after signing a five-and-a-half-year deal from Sparta Rotterdam, but he will return to the Eredivisie club on loan to complete the 2021-22 season.

Okoye will be expected to provide more competition for goalkeepers Ben Foster and Daniel Bachmann who have leaked in a total of 19 goals in the English top-flight this campaign.

Both Troost-Ekong and Okoye are presently in Nigeria camp for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and the former has revealed the role he played in helping the goalkeeper decide on a move to England.

“I’m delighted to see Maduka sign for Watford,” Troos-Ekong told the club’s website.

“I’ve been speaking to him for a while about the different options he’s had, and I knew the club were speaking to him, so it’s great that it’s over the line.

“We’ve spoken about playing in England before, and I had mentioned Watford. He’s a very humble kid and he’s kept his cards close to his chest, but I did say if the chance came around he had to jump at it.

“He’s been part of the Nigeria team for the last two years or so now, and over that time he’s made some fantastic steps. He moved to Holland from Germany and it’s been incredible to see him take on the responsibility that comes with being a No.1.

“He’s a very reliable goalkeeper with a huge will to learn, and I think he’ll add a lot of strengths to the squad when he links up with us next year.”

Troost-Ekong further highlighted some of the qualities that will be beneficial for Claudio Ranieri’s side who have lost four of their last five league outings.

“Among his main strengths is his size, and he is still very mobile and confident coming for balls in the box despite that,” the centre-back added.

“I think he’s definitely got the size and strength to be successful in the Premier League. He’s good on his line, he’s strong and he’s got a good kick, so he’s got everything he needs.

“He’ll be the first to say he’s still improving, but he’s very open to learning and he’s always looking out for advice, so I know he’s only going to improve going forward and I can’t wait to welcome him to London Colney.”