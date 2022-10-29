Troost-Ekong, Kalu inspire Watford to victory in Championship assignment at Wigan

Nigerian internationals William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu helped Watford claim maximum points against Wigan on Saturday afternoon.

Troost-Ekong was making his seventh appearance for Watford

Yakou Meita assisted but Reading fell

Iliman Ndiaye scored, assisted for Sheffield

WHAT HAPPENED: The Hornets were aiming at making it back to the Premier League and on Saturday, the Nigeria defender played a crucial role as the team collected maximum points and kept a clean sheet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE:

The 29-year-old centre-back has been in and out of the team and against Wigan, the Super Eagle made his seventh appearance in the ongoing campaign.

He lasted 90 minutes as the visitors pushed for the goal that came in the 87th minute courtesy of Joao Pedro who connected a Yaser Asprilla assist.

Getty.

Samuel Kalu was introduced in the 68th minute as Watford collected three points that put them in seventh position with 26 points.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Ivory Coast international Yakou Meite provided an assist from which Tom Ince scored but was unable to stop Reading from falling 2-1 at Burnley. The hosts got their goals through Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury.

Getty

Meanwhile, Senegal midfielder Iliman Ndiaye was on target as Sheffield United defeated West Bromwich Albion. The 22-year-old scored in the 11th minute after a good pass from George Baldock in the 11th minute.

The second goal came in the 23rd minute with Ndiaye providing an assist for Oliver McBurnie.

WHAT NEXT: Troost-Ekong might get another chance in midweek away at Cardiff as Ndiaye and Sheffield United travel to Bristol City.