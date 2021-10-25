Troost-Ekong: I dreamt about these kind of games - Nigeria star on Watford comeback

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong has admitted he was impressed with the quality produced by his side to come from a goal down twice and secure a 5-2 win against Everton in a Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The Hornets travelled to face the Toffees at Goodison Park and they found themselves trailing with only three minutes played after Tom Davies scored for the home team.

However, Joshua King levelled for Watford before Richarlison made it 2-1 for Everton but the introduction of Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis saw the away side score quick goals. The first two goals were by King, and then Dennis scored too.

The 28-year-old Super Eagle has praised his teammates for the way they approached the game from a losing position and felt each player made a contribution.

“All of us are really happy with the result, and after the week we had last week, we needed that,” the Nigeria international said as quoted by the club's official website.

“I’m really delighted with the boys, the character. It’s not easy to come back from behind twice and win the game convincingly.

“You never want to concede in the first 10 minutes, I think that was probably their first attack. They got lucky, it ricocheted off my leg and they got the ball back and managed to score. After that, it’s uphill, but I think the boys did well. We carried on playing, carried on with our game plan and we knew we had to get a goal quickly and managed to get the equaliser.

“It’s amazing, that's what you play football for. I dreamt about playing these kinds of games, winning these kinds of games. It’s never nice conceding a goal, we’re still hunting for our first clean sheet but that’s the quality of the Premier League.”

Troost-Ekong also hailed his countryman Dennis for turning the game around in their favour after coming on in the second half.

“I’m so happy for Josh and all the boys that got on the scoresheet. Emmanuel [Dennis] starting on the bench, coming on and scoring. It just shows what this team is about, there’s a real team spirit,” Troost-Ekong continued.

“We see the quality during the week. I’m really happy we showed it today [Saturday], the travelling fans will have something to talk about on the way home so we’re happy for that as well.

“I wish this was in The Vic but hopefully on Saturday, we can carry on where we left off today. I’m really delighted for the team, everyone contributed today so we need to take that and still improve. We want to get that clean sheet.

“Every game is difficult, that’s this league. It’s a reasonably new team, most of the boys joined us in the last week of September, we’ve just changed manager.

“I don’t want to ask for time because we don’t get it this season but I think everybody is understanding we’re still working on a lot of things and we’re trying to improve every week and I think Ranieri is going to help us with that.”