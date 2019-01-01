Troost-Ekong helps Udinese hold Koulibaly’s Napoli

The Nigeria international delivered an impressive performance to help his side share the points with the Parthenopeans at Dacia Arena

William Troost-Ekong put in a fine defensive shift in ’s 1-1 draw with in Saturday’s game.

The Super Eagles star was afforded his 13th league start and gave a good account of himself to help the White and Blacks avoid defeat at Dacia Arena.

Troost-Ekong frustrated the efforts of Parthenopeans to claim all three points in the encounter, making five tackles and had an 83% successful pass rate.

Kevin Lasagna’s 32nd-minute opener for Carlo Ancelotti’s men was cancelled out by Piotr Zielinski’s second-half effort.

Troost-Ekong featured for the duration of the game along with international Kalidou Koulibaly, who passed a late fitness test to play in the match after suffering a shoulder injury in training.

With the draw, Udinese are 14th on the league table after gathering 15 points from 15 matches.

The international will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s on December 15.