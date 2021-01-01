Troost-Ekong and Success celebrate Watford’s promotion to Premier League

The Nigeria internationals have taken to social media to express their delight after the Hornets confirmed their return to the English top-flight

Nigeria’s William Troost Ekong and Isaac Success are overjoyed after helping Watford secure promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.

Xisco Munoz’s men secured a 1-0 victory over Millwall at Vicarage Road with Senegal international Sarr scoring the only goal in the encounter.

The Hornets thus took their points in the Championship to 88 from 44 games which were enough to confirm their return to the English top-flight.

Nigeria internationals Troost-Ekong and Success have taken to social media to express their delight with the promotion.

Troost-Ekong made a surprise move to join Watford in the English second-tier from Italian top-flight club Udinese last summer.

The centre-back played a key role in the Hornets’ promotion to the Premier League, featuring in 32 league games and delivering consistent solid defensive performances.

His compatriot's Success has only made eight appearances in the division for the Hornets this season, having only recently returned from a long hamstring problem.

Tom Dele-Bashiru has also only played two games for Watford this season before he suffered a hamstring injury and he is gradually recovering from the injury.

Sarr, meanwhile, played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of Watford, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 13 appearances, amid other dazzling displays.

The Senegal international was part of Watford’s side that was relegated to the Championship last season and managed to stay with the side despite several efforts from other European clubs to try and lure him away from the Hornets

The Africa stars will hope to continue their impressive performances when Watford take on Brentford in their next league game on May 1.