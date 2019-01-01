Trippier joins Atletico Madrid in £20m deal

The England international has been chosen as the man to succeed veteran Juanfran on the right side of defence after completing his move from Spurs

's full-back Kieran Trippier has completed a move to , the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday.

Trippier, 28, put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Wanda Metropolitana.

Atletico paid out £20 million ($25m) for the player, a fee that could rise in the future due to add-ons and bonuses negotiated between the two clubs.

"Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have come to an agreement for the transfer of Kieran Trippier," Atletico confirmed on the club's official website.

"The English player, 28, has signed for the next three seasons.

"We welcome Trippier to the Atletico family and wish him the best of luck in his new home. Welcome, Kieran!"

The Colchoneros have invested heavily in shoring up their defence so far in the summer transfer window.

With stalwart centre-back Diego Godin leaving for , Atleti swooped for 's Felipe as a replacement for the Uruguayan.

Felipe's fellow Brazilian Renan Lodi also joined from Athletico Paranaense, making Trippier the third defensive signing of the summer; while Atletico have also moved for Joao Felix and Marcos Llorente further up the field in the wake of Antoine Griezmann's exit to .

Trippier had already been left out of Tottenham's pre-season touring squad as he closed on a switch to the Spanish capital.

Tuesday saw the right-back travel to Madrid to undergo his medical and bring to a close four years with Spurs.

He joined the north Londoners in 2015 from , and went on to make over 100 appearances under the watch of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

But having represented England at the World Cup just 12 months ago, the 2018-19 season saw his form take a noticeable dip.

His poor performances led to his exclusion from the Three Lions' squad while also convincing Spurs they could afford to dispense with his services.

Now he will look to bounce back under Pochettino's compatriot Diego Simeone and take on the mantle of legendary Atletico right-back Juanfran, who left the club in May 2019.