Trinidad & Tobago lodge official CONCACAF complaint over alleged racism following Mexico draw

The team has said offensive messages were "directed at our players, staff, supporters and country" over the weekend

Trinidad & Tobago have lodged an official complaint with CONCACAF after allegedly receiving racist and threatening messages after a 0-0 draw with Mexico in their Gold Cup opener on Saturday.

The federation said in a statement that, in addition to members of the team, some of their fans had been on the end of offensive comments.

Mexico fans are already under heavy scrutiny for the continued use of a homopohobic chant at matches, with the issue leading to official santions from FIFA earlier this summer and a pause in play during the Trinidad & Tobago match.

What has been said?

"The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association strongly condemns the discriminatory actions, racist comments and threatening messages directed at our players, staff, supporters and country following the Senior Men's National Team 0-0 result versus Mexico on 10th July 2021," the team wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Discrimination and racism have no part in our game and our society.



"Official reports have been lodged with CONCACAF and we are working with them to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of the team is maintained.



"These actions are rooted in division, so it is paramount that we unite to stamp them out.



"The Fight Back is Against Racism and Discrimination."

