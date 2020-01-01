Trezeguet ruled out of Aston Villa versus Burnley showdown

The Claret and Blue Army will be without three players when they welcome Sean Dyche’s men, including the Egypt international

will be without inspirational winger Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ when Dean Smith’s men take on in Thursday night’s Premier League encounter.

Since his head injury during an English top flight game where the Claret and Blue Army stuttered to 2-1 defeat by , the Egyptian is yet to feature for the Villa Park giants.



The 26-year-old went down under the challenge of Declan Rice while trying to connect to Douglas Luiz’s flick in the 71st minute.

That left him with a deep cut with the medical team rushing to the field to attend to his bleeding head. Subsequently, he was replaced by international Anwar El Ghazi.

More teams

Although he recovered from that knock, he has returned to the sidelines having suffered a hamstring injury during training.

He will duly miss the fixture versus Sean Dyche’s team alongside the suspended duo of Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash.

“We’re going to have a look at Ross [Barkley] tomorrow [Wednesday] in training, he’s getting closer and closer, we’ll have a look and see how he is,” Smith told media via a virtual press conference on Tuesday.



Villa have confirmed, however, that they will be without suspended pair Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash. as well as Trezeguet, who misses out with a hamstring injury.

Article continues below

Trezeguet teamed up with Aston Villa on July 24, 2019 from Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa for a fee of £8.75 million.

Initially, he struggled to adapt to life in but he went on to score six goals in 34 games, including his brace in their victory over , and provided two assists as Villa escaped relegation to the English second tier.



In nine games played so far in the 2020-21 English top flight campaign, the former , Excel Mouscron and man has made significant contributions, helping his side secure six wins to sit 10th after accruing 18 points with two games in hand.

For the visiting Clarets who sit a place above the relegation zone after accruing nine points from 11 outings, they go into this game with full of high hopes thanks to their shocking 1-0 triumph over on Sunday.