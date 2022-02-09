Trezeguet: Istanbul Basaksehir sign Aston Villa forward on loan

Istanbul Basaksehir have announced the signing of Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ on loan from Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old will represent the Grey Owls for the rest of the 2021-22 league season.

“Our club has signed Aston Villa's Trezeguet until the end of the season,” a statement from the Turkish club read.

“The successful winger, who also played for the Egyptian national team, played for Kasimpasa in our country for two seasons between 2017 and 2019 and moved to the Premier League with his high-level performances there.

“We welcome Trezeguet, who will wear number 27 in our team, to our family and wish him all the best in our orange-navy jersey.”

The player went on social media to express his delight with his new adventure. “New Challenge,” he wrote on Instagram.



Trezeguet began his pro career in 2012 at boyhood club Al Ahly before heading to Anderlecht four seasons later.

His inability to get regular action at the Lotto Park saw him loaned to Mouscron and then Kasimpasa.

Having impressed at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, the Apaches signed the African permanently for a fee of £8.75 million.

In his first two seasons at Villa Park, Trezeguet featured prominently before recurring injury worries set in during the 2020-21 campaign.

His only appearance for Steven Gerrard’s side was in the 2-1 loss at Brentford – where he featured for just ten minutes.

Under manager Emre Belozoglu at the Fatih Terim Stadium, the winger is expected to get his professional career back on track.

On the international scene, Trezeguet represented Egypt at the U20 and U23 levels before making his senior debut in 2014 in a 1-0 victory over Kenya on August 10.

He was part of Carlos Queiroz’s squad to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Cameroon.

Trezeguet featured in all of the North African’s matches in the championship. Notably, he scored an extra-time winner in a 2-1 quarter-final triumph over Morocco.

Nonetheless, his country finished second after losing to Senegal on penalties in the final played at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

All things being equal, he could make his Istanbul Basaksehir debut against Gaziantep FK on February 12.