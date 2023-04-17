Trent Alexander-Arnold brings up ridiculous assist milestone with assists in Liverpool romp at Leeds

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold hit 50 Premier League assists during Monday's thrashing of Leeds at Elland Road.

Liverpool beat Leeds 6-1

Defender bags two assists

Hits half-century in top flight

WHAT HAPPENED? Alexander-Arnold hit an extraordinary milestone against Leeds as he registered his 49th and 50th Premier League assists. The defender teed up Cody Gakpo for a controversial opening goal and was at it again in the 90th minute, setting up Darwin Nunez for Liverpool's sixth of the night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old has hit 50 assists in just 190 games for the Reds, and he's not the only player to have achieved a milestone at Elland Road. Mohamed Salah scored twice on the night, becoming the player with the most left-footed goals in the history of the Premier League with 107.

WHAT THEY SAID: Manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Alexander-Arnold after the game and whether he wanted the defender to play as a full-back or a midfielder.

"Because it's Trent it's both. I think the goal for Darwin is an exceptional pass. He can be both but in general you are right we need to be better protected as well because we concede too many counter attacks," he told Sky Sports. "Trent played a really good game but when we lost the ball the reaction was a lot different. All players we must be able to protect and for that the formations suits us much better."

DID YOU KNOW? Since his Premier League debut in December 2016, Alexander-Arnold has registered 50 assists in the competition, with only Kevin De Bruyne (84), Andrew Robertson (53) and Mohamed Salah (53) managing more in that time.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday at home to Nottingham Forest.