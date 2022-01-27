Trending: Salisu’s latest Ghana snub position divides opinions on social media
Prince Narkortu Teye
Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has become a major subject of discussion on social media following Alhaji Karim Grunsah’s revelation about the player’s entrenched stance on staying away from international duty.
Renowned football administrator Grunsah has revealed a failed try to woo the centre-back out of his decision, adding the player cautioned against any future attempts.
Salisu has refused to avail himself to the Black Stars since making his professional career breakthrough at Spanish LaLiga fold Real Valladolid, instead opting to focus on his club career.
The latest revelation has ignited conversations about the 22-year-old’s future, with opinions divided.
Below are some of the best reactions: