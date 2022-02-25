Trending: ‘Partey best midfielder Arsenal have seen since Fabregas’ – Fan react after Wolves win

Arsenal fans have praised the performance of Thomas Partey after he helped the team to a comeback 2-1 Premier League victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old Ghana international started in the midfield for the Mikel Arteta-led side but they went down with only 10 minutes played when Hee-Chan Hwang took advantage of a mistake by defender Gabriel Magalhaes to slot home.

However, a spirited comeback was ignited by the introduction of Ivory Coast international Nicola Pepe, who levelled matters before setting up Alexandre Lacazette, whose shot was diverted into the net by Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Arsenal fans have now taken to social media to praise the performance of Partey, who joined the team from Atletico Madrid, some comparing him to former midfielder Cesc Fabgregas while others think he has started to do what Arsenal bought him to do.

Below is how fans reacted to Partey’s performance at Emirates Stadium.

On pure talent alone the best CM this club has seen since Cesc https://t.co/VllpTqrGDg — A1 🇵🇸 (@A1ZH4RY) February 25, 2022

Thomas Partey btw, put some respect on our anchor. Colossal. — RohanJivan (@RjArsenalBlog) February 24, 2022

After Thomas Partey rated his performance to be a 3/10 in the interview he had, he has gone up to become a 8/10… What a great guy he’s been this year pic.twitter.com/ekLuSAmVwZ — Oluwaseun🔴⚪️ (@DaveTheGunner10) February 25, 2022

We need to talk about Thomas Partey playing like Pirlo on the ball. He’s moving CRAZY. — ∞ (@TheFalseNein) February 24, 2022

There is a New Rolls Royce Parked at the Emirate with Arsenal , It’s Thomas Partey 2022 MasterClass Edition. #ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/uLxU64Fijl — Akpos (@officialsimcard) February 24, 2022

Thomas Partey deserves a huge shout out, superb performance, absolutely superb — Jaiden (@GoonerJaiden) February 24, 2022

This dude was immense tonight.. really improving every single game.. appreciation tweet for Thomas Partey on a sterling performance..#ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/Y36R6689N1 — MrKhumalo😌🦁💍🇿🇦|@Alfonzo_k (@fanzoOAK) February 24, 2022

Thomas Partey offers a great screen to the CBs, covers space swiftly, is aggressive but accurate in duels upfield, evades pressure brilliantly with body feints and possesses tremendous passing, both short and long. Rolls Royce of a midfielder and integral to the way we function. — RohanJivan (@RjArsenalBlog) February 25, 2022

Arsenal's Thomas Partey is the best midfielder in the Premier League❤️❤️. pic.twitter.com/avECPpxJsy — Qwabena Sizeless 🌟 (@QwabenaSizeless) February 19, 2022

Thomas Partey was Super today with his ball holding and getting us out of tight spaces he just needs to work on his shooting. pic.twitter.com/yMGrbJuLRN — 𝕽𝖚𝖙𝖙𝖔 (@ezrandez) February 24, 2022

If Thomas Partey stays fit for the rest of the season, we’ll get top 4! pic.twitter.com/9hbyHxmrLu — Luke (@LukeAFC4) February 21, 2022

Thomas Partey vs Wolves



The way Thomas Partey turns away from his opponents is superb. His passing is on point too, just need to work on his shooting skills #ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/SkFngtFyFE — ArsenalVideo (@arsenal_video) February 25, 2022

🇬🇭 Thomas Partey for Arsenal in the Premier League this season:



• Most progressive passes (95)

• Most passes into final third (92)

• Most tackles won (31)

• 3rd most tackles + interceptions (62)



Making an impact on both ends ↔️ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3Jf0xtyBLa — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 25, 2022

Jury was out on Thomas Partey after an underwhelming Arsenal career so far. The last 7-8 games he’s been flawless bar the last minute red card against Liverpool. We’re finally seeing the best version of Thomas and I’m so here for it. — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) February 24, 2022

Ever since he did that interview and said he’d been a 4/10 for Arsenal, he’s been in incredible form. Another 8/10 from him yesterday. https://t.co/6P7zLpwc9O — Jake (@arsenaljake14) February 25, 2022

Magnificent performance by Partey

- 13 ball recoveries (most on the pitch)

- 3 chances created

- 3/4 take ons



Why is everyone not talking about Thomas Partey? 😫 pic.twitter.com/A1IHJ11pxD — ՏᗴᒪOᖇᗰ🔴⚪ (@selormafc) February 24, 2022

Can we talk about Thomas Partey on the ball btw, rolls royce performance — Bhavs (@bhavss14) February 24, 2022

Thomas Partey is a natural 6. pic.twitter.com/egfAqLXXkA — AFCDoblan (@AfcDoblan) February 21, 2022

I believe Thomas Partey is slowly becoming the player Arsenal shelved €50 million for.



Brilliant performance! pic.twitter.com/kzkkPGuvdD — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) February 24, 2022

Thomas Partey is a special Ghanaian talent.pic.twitter.com/XHKubti9Zj — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) February 25, 2022