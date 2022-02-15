Trending: 'Messi misses, Ronaldo scores' – Nigerian fans reignite GOAT debate

Lionel Messi penalty miss against Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo strike versus Brighton and Hove Albion have reawakened the Greatest of All Time Debate amongst Nigerian fans on social media.

The Argentine and Portuguese superstars – who have shared twelves Ballon d'Or awards – were on parade for their respective clubs on Tuesday night, with both players suffering contrasting fortunes.

In the Champions League, Messi missed a penalty as Paris Saint-Germain relied on a last-gasp effort from Kylian Mbappe to secure a 1-0 victory over the Spanish topflight side.

The Parisians were handed a penalty kick as Mbappe went to the ground in the box after a clumsy challenge from Dani Carvahal. The Argentine stepped up to take the ensuing kick but Thibaut Courtois guessed the right way to save.

Two minutes later, Ronaldo put Manchester United a goal up against the Seagulls in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

This inspired Nigerian football enthusiasts to storm social media to continue the unending GOAT debate.

Messi missed a penalty against Real Madrid, while Ronaldo scored against Brighton. Has the Portugal international won the GOAT debate? — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) February 15, 2022

Messi is still my Goat all day any day. Penalty miss wouldn't discard his legendary status in my book #PSGRMA #GOAT #Ucl — Fatunmole Olubunmi Michael (@Kael_far2mole) February 15, 2022

My GOAT vs your goat tonight pic.twitter.com/JyviapBqbg — tune (@moutune2) February 15, 2022

Choose your Goat wisely..... Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a great goal after messi losses penalty. pic.twitter.com/DALFDUCGCM — Ekelly (@Ekelly04097754) February 15, 2022

Your Goat don turn Malu ! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xAJYMtRlsq — Henry Jr. (kinghenryzeezy) (@HenryJr13035341) February 15, 2022

Mbaapé saved your Goat — 🇬🇭🀄️♣️♠️ (@teestyles_afrik) February 15, 2022

Ronaldo scored and Messi missed pen 😆 — Mr Banks apprentice (@OfficialSpycee) February 15, 2022

Messi is still the best only fools say otherwise #PSGRMA — OluwaTosyn (@Tosyn_v) February 15, 2022

I’m so happy for Ronaldo 👏 — Marfs. (@Nirrel_28) February 15, 2022

Sometimes, i feel football is scripted. Messi misses a penalty and Cristiano Ronaldo scores at the same time. Football is beautiful. — FOREVER (@forevercfr) February 15, 2022

C. Ronaldo is the GOAT beyond any/every reasonable/unreasonable doubt in the history of football 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/mInwahntBC — GIDIENT❤💥 (@GidientTv) February 15, 2022

And by the way, what a goal from the greatest, THE GOAT, Ororo himself. Cristiano Ronaldo, you always give me joy. https://t.co/Io6DGf77Y2 — FOREVER (@forevercfr) February 15, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo remains my GOAT🐐👑 — Shola (@jayythedope) February 15, 2022

Whilst Ronaldo was scoring, Messi was missing the penalty. Agenda don set this night. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 15, 2022

Messi and Ronaldo can rest. It’s mbappe’s time to shine — Dr. pablo (@bazinniboy) February 15, 2022