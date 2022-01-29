Trending: Kenya fans baying for Otieno's blood for putting Awcon game in jeopardy

Fans have flocked their respective social media accounts baying for ex-FKF CEO Barry Otieno's blood for jeopardizing the 2022 Awcon qualifier between Kenya and Uganda.

The Harambee Starlets were scheduled to host their neighbours on February 17 while the second leg was planned for February 23.



However, the game might not take place after the youthful administrator overstepped his mandate and stated the already disbanded FKF cannot oversee the game successfully.

Caf has since written to Fufa confirming the Crested Cranes will play in the biennial competition.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed has since promised the game will be played, but it is not clear whether Caf will reverse its decision.

Article continues below



Unsurprisingly, Kenya fans have not taken well to the situation.

Having Kenya's football body governed by the incompetent people like Barry otieno and Nick Mwendwa might even be the reason Harambe Stars missed afcon!!! pic.twitter.com/gxyN44HGkG — RADAR NI RAO!!! 👑 (@naya_biggie) January 29, 2022

Hello @DCI_Kenya you have only 24hrs to Arrest Barry Otieno or citizens will arrest him...... — Stacey Mwangi (@appollohpatrick) January 29, 2022

Barry Otieno Should be Arrested!!!! — Erasto ❼ (@GhettoTweep) January 29, 2022

The government Must with immediate effect arrest Barry Otieno. He’s sabotaging our government. That’s treason — Morientez Kabora (@SMkabora) January 29, 2022

Barry Otieno such a wicked human being.😔😔 — Tyzon Barry 💦 (@BarazaTycee) January 29, 2022

In Kenya, it is the FKF 'Barry Otieno and CO flexing their muscles at the expense of Harambe Starlets. Sickening! — Nyawalo Jectone (@jectone_nyawalo) January 29, 2022

Nick Mwendwa and Barry Otieno are sabotaging the government of Kenya 🇰🇪. They should face the full force of the law. — Frank Orinde (@FrankOrinde) January 29, 2022

Can we trend #ArrestBarryNow ? Barry Otieno ako na ufala sana. Does he know how AWCON would have changed some of those girls fortunes? He has killed their dreams. — MP (@MsumariPlanyo) January 29, 2022

Arrest that Barry Otieno guy. What he did was despicable and anyone defending him should follow him to prison. — Zachary Oguda (@zaxoguda) January 29, 2022

I've never been so enraged as I am today! What Barry Otieno and his colleagues have done is extremely selfish and unacceptable! They should be arrested for bringing shame to the country!



What are you waiting for, @DCI_Kenya? Take these people into custody! — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) January 28, 2022

What Barry Otieno has done amounts to treason... there's no other way one would look at it.

You can't sabotage a National Team in the name for the sake of personal gain.@DCI_Kenya Kindly look into this matter.

To Harambee Starlets: Kenyans have your backs... It shall be well 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wVEGJKDxcH — Paukwa, Pakawa™ (@OduoriGeorge) January 29, 2022

Criminals like Barry Otieno should be locked here... Arrest him pic.twitter.com/i7k2uNZISd — Ustadh (@ustadh_sheikh) January 29, 2022

Arrest Barry Otieno and Nick Mwendwa immediately https://t.co/j9tyfjKTjh — John Aggrey (@Superjohna07) January 28, 2022

Who is Barry Otieno? Why is he hurting Kenyans and women who had put their everything to represent Kenya in AWCON? Why is he even free. As football fans association we demand the immediate arrest of Otieno. To us it's like treason. We had made travel arrangements for the matches — Mulembe Nation Facts™🇰🇪 (@wafulakhayota) January 29, 2022