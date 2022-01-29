Trending: Kenya fans baying for Otieno's blood for putting Awcon game in jeopardy

Seth Willis
The Official sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021VISA AFCON
FKF.

The administrator overstepped his mandate by communicating to Caf about the Harambee Starlets-Crested Cranes game

Fans have flocked their respective social media accounts baying for ex-FKF CEO Barry Otieno's blood for jeopardizing the 2022 Awcon qualifier between Kenya and Uganda.

The Harambee Starlets were scheduled to host their neighbours on February 17 while the second leg was planned for February 23.

Editors' Picks


However, the game might not take place after the youthful administrator overstepped his mandate and stated the already disbanded FKF cannot oversee the game successfully.

Caf has since written to Fufa confirming the Crested Cranes will play in the biennial competition.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed has since promised the game will be played, but it is not clear whether Caf will reverse its decision.

Article continues below


Unsurprisingly, Kenya fans have not taken well to the situation.